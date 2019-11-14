|
|
Don Bewley
Ponte Vedra Beach - Donald Eugene Bewley, 88, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on Friday, July 10, 1931 in Christian County, MO to Gladis I. Poyner and John T. Bewley.
Don served his country during Korea as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Berea College after 27 years as the Superintendent of utilities for the college and the city of Berea, KY. Don attended the Jacks Beach Christian Church and loved to travel, fish and work on his yard.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Eleanor, one son Stephen, three brothers John, Delbert and James and two sisters Irene Farrar and Margie Young.
Don is survived by his companion of 14 years Pauline Campbell, one son David L. Bewley (wife Laura) of Jacksonville, FL, two grandsons, one great-grandson and numerous nieces, nephews friends and family.
A visitation will take place form 1-2 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 2 PM. Full military honors for Don will be conducted at the Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the . Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019