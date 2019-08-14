|
|
Don Haden
Rogersville - Don Haden, 80, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born February 12, 1939 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of the late Lawrence and Iva (Ramsey) Haden. He was united in marriage March 22, 1967 to Pat Daniels. She preceded him in death in 2006.
Don was a truck driver for over 40 years, before retiring from Yellow Freight in 2000. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and enjoyed attending his grandkids and great-grandkids events. No matter what or where "Papa" was there. He was also a member of Henderson Lodge No. 477, where he had served twice as Worshipful Master and was honored to serve as Grand Tiler in 2012, the Scottish Rite and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine. He was a loving husband, dad and Papa and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff Cannon, and Kurt Haden and wife Bobbi; a daughter, Dawn Hale and husband Quent; eight grandchildren, Dani Stoddard and husband Logan, Hana Haden, Jake Cannon and wife Sasha, Bailey Jenkins, Leah Hale and fiancé Garrett Dollins, Cassidy Haden and fiancé Tristan Timmerwilke, Sarah Hale, and Jess Jenkins; three great-grandchildren, Haden and Adalynn Stoddard and Paisley Timmerwilke, and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with Masonic graveside services, will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the church.
The family request memorial donations to Masonic Home of Missouri, 6033 Masonic Drive, Suite B, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019