Don Lee ArnallSpringfield - Don Lee Arnall, 85, of Springfield, MO gained his Heavenly reward December 2, 2020.He was born son of Bob and Deloris Arnall in Springfield. Don is survived by hi wife Helen; 3 children Peggy Presley. Bobby Arnall and Lisa Irman; 2 sisters Marilyn Johnson and Carolyn Behling; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Services for Don will be 1:00 pm Monday at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment in Holland Cemetery Rogersville, MO. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday prior to the service.