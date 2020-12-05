1/1
Don Lee Arnall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Lee Arnall

Springfield - Don Lee Arnall, 85, of Springfield, MO gained his Heavenly reward December 2, 2020.

He was born son of Bob and Deloris Arnall in Springfield. Don is survived by hi wife Helen; 3 children Peggy Presley. Bobby Arnall and Lisa Irman; 2 sisters Marilyn Johnson and Carolyn Behling; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services for Don will be 1:00 pm Monday at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment in Holland Cemetery Rogersville, MO. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday prior to the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved