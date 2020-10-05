1/
Don Whitehead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Whitehead

Jefferson City - Harry Don Whitehead (Don), 93, Jefferson City, passed away Monday, October, 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield on Wednesday October 7th at 2:00pm under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Due to Covid Guidelines the service will be limited to 10 people inside and then a total of 25 people outside. A celebration of life will be held at Joseph and Diana Ledl's home shortly after the service at 3047 E. Southernview Road, Ozark.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved