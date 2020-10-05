Don Whitehead
Jefferson City - Harry Don Whitehead (Don), 93, Jefferson City, passed away Monday, October, 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield on Wednesday October 7th at 2:00pm under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Due to Covid Guidelines the service will be limited to 10 people inside and then a total of 25 people outside. A celebration of life will be held at Joseph and Diana Ledl's home shortly after the service at 3047 E. Southernview Road, Ozark.
