|
|
Donald Duncan Mitchell
Aldrich - Donald Duncan Mitchell was born November 16, 1930 to A. G. "Rome" Mitchell and Ethel Duncan Mitchell. He died December 29, 2019 at 89 years. Until a few months ago he had lived his entire life on the farm homesteaded by his great grandfather near Aldrich, MO. Donald was a lifelong farmer. For 19 years he supplemented the farm income by driving for Dealers Transport in Liberty, MO. He received several recognitions for millions of miles driven without accident. One year he received a 20 gauge Remington shot gun as a safety award.
Donald was compassionate and generously served his community. He served on the MFA Board, the University Extension Center Council, the Polk County Republican Committee, the Marion C Early School Board, the Morrisville Volunteer Fire Department and as long as he was able, donated blood to the American Red Cross. He served 45 years on the Morrisville Lions Club.
In 1961 he was baptized and joined the Aldrich United Methodist Church and served faithfully in many capacities. Donald loved the church and loved the people with whom he served.
He was united in marriage to Wilma Jean Moore in a double wedding ceremony with the late Roy Cornell and Marjorie Cornell on January 15, 1949 at the home of the late Don Foster. They celebrated 70 years together. Wilma survives him. To this union five children were born. Jeanne (Rick) Thompson, Carthage; Donald Wayne (Pam McGill) Mitchell, Aldrich; Linda (David) Punch, Joplin; Steven (Donna) Mitchell, Bolivar; Kathy Shipley, Willard. He is survived by 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 10 great, great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Susan Cleora Rowan of Liberty, MO and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and Norwood and his sisters Margret, Louise, and Martha.
Visitation will be at Pitts Chapel from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, January 2. Funeral service will be officiated by his grandson, Kevin Punch, on Friday, January 3 at 10 AM at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar, MO with interment at Mitchell Campground Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020