Donald Edward "Don" Bray
Springfield - Don Bray, age 85, of Springfield passed away from Pancreatic Cancer at Mercy Hospital on Friday October 30, 2020. He was born in Osceola, Missouri on September 5, 1935 to Richard Lewis Bray and Arnetta Johnson.
Don retired from the United States Army, City Utilities of Springfield and as a Real Estate Agent.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and son Kevin, both of Springfield. Two brothers, Charles of East Moline, IL; Lee Johnson of Blue Springs, MO and sister Norma McCoy of Summerfield, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don's favorite pastimes were bowling and fishing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, 2410 S. Scenic, Springfield 65807 or The American Cancer Society
for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Visitation will be from 6-7 pm Monday November 2, 2020 @ Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole St. Springfield, MO with private graveside services @ The Veteran's Cemetery, Springfield on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.