Donald Frank Keeslar
Donald Frank Keeslar

Springfield - Donald Frank Keeslar, 90, formerly of Springfield, died August 30 in Hattiesburg, Miss. The son of the late Frank Keeslar of Springfield and Mabel Moses Hughes of Las Vegas, he graduated from Rogersville High School in 1947. A standout athlete, Don was given a tryout with a minor league professional baseball team just before the Korean War broke out. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and upon his return, was offered a job in television advertising direction and production in Chicago. He then moved to Los Angeles and shifted into directing episodic television series. Before his semi-retirement to Springfield and later to Mississippi, he directed the feature movie, "The Capture of Grizzly Adams."

Don is survived by his beloved wife Billie Keeslar, her three children and seven grandchildren; his children Suzette Durkin, Daniel Keeslar and Zoe Ann Gorecki, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings Sarah Overstreet Keen and Richard Hughes. He was preceded in death by father and mother, his adored stepmother Vermell Keeslar and brothers Eugene Hughes and George Keeslar.

For more information about Don's life and memorials, please see www.moorefuneralservices.com.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2020.
