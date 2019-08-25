Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Homeland Cemetery, near West Plains, Mo
Springfield, Mo. - Donald Frederick Anstine 90, Springfield, MO. passed away August 23, 2019 after a long illness. Donald was born in West Plains, MO. on June 10, 1929, to Frederick Joseph Anthony Anstine and Verda (Spears) Anstine. He was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church, the Optimist Club, and was the owner-operator of Sasco Pavement Company. In his spare time, Donald liked to fish, and especially enjoyed hunting deer. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and loved spending time with his family, whom he dearly loved.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and his two brothers: Dale and Gerald Anstine. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Frances Anstine, of the home, his daughter: Carol Rhoden and her husband, Troy, and his son: Fred Anstine and his wife: Marsha, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother, Bob Anstine and his wife, Sue.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North: 3506 North National Blvd. Springfield, Mo. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in Homeland Cemetery, near West Plains, Mo. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
