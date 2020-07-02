1/1
Donald Gene Gordon
1951 - 2020
Donald Gene Gordon

Springfield - Donald Gene Gordon, age 68, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. Don was born on August 28, 1951 in Fort Scott, Kansas to parents L. Dale and Pauline (McGrew) Gordon. He had one sibling, Kent Gordon. Don attended and graduated from Parkview High School in Springfield, Missouri. He went on to have two sons; Brian and Brett Gordon. Don was a railroad engineer for over 30 years, later retiring from BNSF. Growing up Don enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching Cardinal games and loved to grill. Don was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Pauline.He is survived by his brother Kent (Rhonda), two sons; Brian (Kim) and their children: Isabelle, Adrienne and Avery; Brett (Jessica) and their children: Mia and Brady and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home South on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. Don's service will follow at 11 am.In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial donations to be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Donations, at P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
