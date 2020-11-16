Donald (Sam) Houston
Springfield - Donald G. (Sam) Houston, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 5, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus. He was born on October 20, 1932 to Paul and Lessie "Turner" Houston.
For several years Don worked alongside of his father as he learned valuable carpentry skills which he enjoyed and used all of his life. Don joined the Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Don lived a full life and had many adventures he loved to share about. He retired from Federal Medical Center in Springfield, MO as a correctional officer. Don was an avid reader and spent much of his latter years enjoying reading the Bible and learning more about Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Don (Sam) Houston, a true patriot who loved America and fought for our freedom has now gone "home". Don will never be forgotten by all who knew him, loved and appreciated him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice of 39 years and infant son, Donald Charles, his parents, infant sister, Betty, his brother Bill. Also proceeded in death by his dear friend Carolyn Gann.
Don is survived by four children Joy Neil (Sam), Randall (Beverly), David, and Robin Gibson (Kenney), two step-sons Tom and Bill Snyder, one brother Bob, three sisters Martha Dickens (Dean), Mary Vinyard (Terry) and Judy Eddington (Don), 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews friends and family.
Full military honors will be conducted at a graveside service celebrating a life that was well lived on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2pm at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO 65802. The family requires everyone to wear face mask due to Covid and social distancing.
