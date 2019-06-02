|
Donald K. Carter
Springfield - Donald K. Carter, 63, of Springfield, Missouri passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Donald was born on March 14, 1956 in Springfield, Missouri to Joe and Betty Carter. Donald was a 1974 graduate of Glendale High School. He worked as an electrician but had retired before his passing. He enjoyed building model trains and assembling puzzles.
Donald is preceded by his father, Joe. He is survived by his wife, Joann (Jody) Carter; his mother Betty Carter; stepchildren, Dee Miller, Danny Miller, and Dustin Miller; his sister, Lynda Sharp; his niece, Jennifer Sharp; as well many cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Donald will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 1:00 pm with a Visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019