Donald L. StewartSpringfield - Donald L. Stewart, 87 of Springfield, MO, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with his wife Shirley by his side, holding his hand.Don was born to Walter and Elsie Stewart in Bronson, KS on February 4, 1933.Don grew up in Allen County, KS, graduating from Elsmore High School in 1951 where he met his wife, Shirley J. Beeman, marrying the same year. Don and Shirley celebrated 69 years of marriage April 7, 2020.In 1957, Don took employment with Ozark Airlines in Kansas, but was soon transferred to Ottumwa, IA, where they lived 4 years when Ozark Airlines offered a transfer to Springfield, MO in 1961. It did not take long for Don to realize, he and his family has found their home for life, as they dearly loved the Ozarks. After 18 years with Ozark Airlines, he decided it was time for a change and Don began his building career. In his 'chosen profession' Don developed multiple residential subdivisions and built several hundred homes in the Springfield area. Don served on the Greater Springfield Home Builders Board for many years. After 25 years as real estate developer and residential builder, Don retired to managing the rental properties he and Shirley had acquired over time.Don is survived by his wife and best friend, Shirley, his son, Ken Stewart (wife, Tammy), his daughter, Janet Stewart, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, two brothers, Russell Stewart and Rollin Stewart, his daughter Christine Jordan, and grandson Daniel Stewart.Don and Shirley traveled the world over, throughout their 69 years together. However, one destination Don always wanted to visit and never made it, was the Soviet Union. A visitation will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. No service will be held at this time.