Donald Lamont Benton
Springfield - Donald Lamont Benton, a great son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather transitioned to his Heavenly Home after a 15-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease on Nov. 7, 2019. Born to William Hollis Benton and Elredia Irene (Pennington) Benton on Feb. 10, 1930, in Tulsa, OK. Don attended elementary schools in Oklahoma and Kansas; high school in Wichita, KS, and graduated in Espanola, NM. He then attended the "School of Hard Knocks" and became a successful entrepreneur. His hobbies included restoring antique and classic cars, gold prospecting, raising a few turkeys and cattle, traveling, painting anything that didn't move, and storytelling. In later years, reading his Bible was his favorite, and attending South Gate Baptist Church, where he was a member since 1979. Don & Carolyn (Newman) were married for 63 years and raised 5 children: Diane, Douglas, Nancy, Bob and Mike.
Don's parents and parents-in-law preceded him as did his children: Diane, Bob, and Mike. Survivors include: wife, Carolyn; a sister, Patricia Lorg and her husband, Leo of Wichita, KS; son, Doug and his wife, Cheryl of Crane, MO; a daughter, Nancy and her husband, Scott Duncan of Springfield, MO; grandchildren: Nate and Nevada Benton of Durango, CO; Lindsey and Matt Tyler of Nixa, MO; Blake and Devin Duncan of Long Island City, NY; Sean Duncan of New York City; Emily, Sara, and Chandler Benton of Fayetteville, AR; great-grandchildren: Kai Lamont Benton, Iris and Sam Gallardo, Aaron and Sidney Cagle, Noel and Sloane Duncan, the twins; great-great-grandson, Reid Eugene Gallardo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the caregivers of Don for the past 2 years: the Tocai family at Close to Paradise; the staff at Veteran's Home in Mount Vernon; the staff at BirchPointe Healthcare facility; and the incredible Intrepid Hospice team.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Nolan Carrier officiating. Committal service with military honors will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to , 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65807, or C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, 1328 W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019