Donald Michael "Mike" Kelley
Springfield - Donald Michael "Mike" Kelley of Springfield passed away suddenly, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
Mike was a well known businessman in the Springfield area for many years. He owned Kelley's Police and Tactical which served numerous police departments throughout Southwest Missouri. Mike loved supporting the police as well as Veterans organizations and helped anytime he was called on.
His hobbies were coin collecting but most especially fishing. For years he fished in all the area bass tournaments and was a longtime member of the Ozark Bass Club.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Delores Kelley.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Karen and two children. Son David and wife Tammy and daughter Lori Kelley. As well as his sister Pat Kelley. Mike is survived by 4 grandchildren Sherry, Brad, Tyler and Zach.
Mike has been cremated according to his wishes and no services planned. There will be a visitation Saturday, February 29 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020