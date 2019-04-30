Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Donald Patrick

Donald Patrick Obituary
Donald Patrick

Spokane - Donald Eugene Patrick went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 28, 2019 two hours after his 89th birthday. He was born April 27, 1930 in Spokane, MO, the oldest of four boys born to James and Evelyn Davis Patrick.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
