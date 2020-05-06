|
Donald Paul Pringle
Springfield - Donald Paul Pringle, age 82, of Springfield, Missouri passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1938 in Ash Grove, Missouri to Paul and Ruth Pringle. He served his country in the United States Navy in his youth. On May 2, 1959 he married the love of his life, Peggy. Before retirement he worked for the City of Springfield Fire Department as an equipment mechanic.
Mr. Pringle is survived by his wife Peggy of the home, sons Gary and Brenda Pringle of Willard, Michael and Sarah Pringle of Springfield, a daughter Donna and Wallace Ray of Kansas City, Missouri, a brother Rev. David and Patsy Pringle of Springfield, and a sister Anita Sue and Eddie Long of Ash Grove, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am at Klingner Cope at White Chapel Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction Klingner Cope at White Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020