Donald R. DeGood



Donald R. DeGood, age 95, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by his family.



Donald was a combat veteran in World War II. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In 1949, he married Iretha Sellers, and to this union 3 children; Donna Duncan (Jeff), Lynda Kessler (Craig) and Greg DeGood (Heather). Donald has 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Donald enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, cooking and a good card game. Most of all, he loved his family and always was willing to be a helping hand to anyone.









