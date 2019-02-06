Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, MO
View Map
Donald Ray Arnold Obituary
Donald Ray Arnold

Springfield - Donald Ray Arnold, 80 years of age, passed away on February 2, 2019, in Springfield, MO. He was born on March 8, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Malcolm Arnold and Marjorie (Nicholson) Walker. At a young age, Donald moved with his family to Tennessee where he attended Rutherford School in Rutherford, Tennessee, then moved to California where he resided for over 35 years, and after retiring, moved with his wife to southwest Missouri to be near his father who resided in Monett, MO. Donald was united in marriage to Ella (Cournoyer) on August 14, 1965. To this union, two daughters were born: Carole and Donna.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Donald began his working career as a pipe fitter, building submarines for the military, then became a ship scheduler and retired from the Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, California. He enjoyed many activities such as golfing, woodworking, bowling, fishing, and camping. Donald was active with the Springfield Senior Golf League, playing golf with his friends throughout Southwest Missouri.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years: Ella; two daughters: Donna Martin, and Carole Arnold and her husband, Joseph Galan; one grandchild: Alicia; three great-grandchildren: Chloe, Bailey, and Jacob; one great-great grandchild: Myles; and one brother: James Arnold. He is preceded in death by his parents: Malcolm Arnold and Marjorie (Nicholson) Walker; one brother: Charles Flack; and one grandchild: Kathleen Denise.

On Friday, February 8, 2019, a visitation will be held at 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Springfield, MO. After visitation, Donald will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO, where he will receive full military honors at 2:00 PM, and then will be laid to rest.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
