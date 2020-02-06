|
Donald Ray Bishop
Republic - Donald Ray Bishop, 52, of Republic, MO, passed away January 31st, 2020. He was born in Sedalia, MO, December 17th, 1967, to Donald and Velma (Esser) Bishop. He was a beautiful soul that has left an immeasurable impact on so many lives, and he will be dearly missed by all those who got to know him. Donald loved the outdoors and always tried to spend as much time as possible among the plants and animals he knew so well, and when he wasn't there you'd find him sharing smiles, stories, and laughter with his family and with his close friends. He spent 16 years at Kraft and met people who left an impact that would last his lifetime and now that of his family's lifetime as well.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bishop; and brother, Michael Bishop.
Donald is survived by his wife, Jeri Bishop; sons, Alexander and Dalton Bishop; and mother, Velma Bishop.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2020, from 9:30 am-12:30 pm and again from 2:30-5:30 pm, in the Promise Church, 3112 W Grand St, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his GoFundMe or at visitation.The family is also requesting any memories/experiences/stories shared with Donald to be shared at the visitation either written or verbally if preferred.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020