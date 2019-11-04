|
|
Donald Ray Holt
Springfield - Donald R. Holt of Springfield died November 3, 2019. Don was born on July 27, 1929, in Cherryvale, KS to Drew and True (Barker) Holt. Don married DeAnn Banwart on April 18, 1957 in Fort Scott, KS. He graduated from Cherryvale High School, Fort Scott Community College, and Pittsburg State University. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Don was employed by the Frisco and Burlington Northern railroads for 37 years. Don was very active in sports, especially enjoying bowling and tennis. After retirement at age 55, he also enjoyed lots of time with grandchildren and volunteered in church and community organizations.
Don is survived by his wife DeAnn; children: Carol Price (Chuck), Drew, and Kim Bush (Charlie); grandchildren: Jessica Apostle (Mike), Elizabeth Looten (Josh), Charlie Price, Ruth Price, Morgen Holt, Jeff Bess, Mehgan Holt, and Marra Holt; five great-grandchildren; sister June Wilson; brother Jerry Holt (Corine); brother-in-law Jim Banwart (Connie) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don's parents and brother Jim, preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1900 East Barataria on Friday November 8 at 2:00 pm. Private burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church's Eden Village Project, Springfield Council of Churches, or .
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019