Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Holt Obituary
Donald Ray Holt

Springfield - Donald R. Holt of Springfield died November 3, 2019. Don was born on July 27, 1929, in Cherryvale, KS to Drew and True (Barker) Holt. Don married DeAnn Banwart on April 18, 1957 in Fort Scott, KS. He graduated from Cherryvale High School, Fort Scott Community College, and Pittsburg State University. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Don was employed by the Frisco and Burlington Northern railroads for 37 years. Don was very active in sports, especially enjoying bowling and tennis. After retirement at age 55, he also enjoyed lots of time with grandchildren and volunteered in church and community organizations.

Don is survived by his wife DeAnn; children: Carol Price (Chuck), Drew, and Kim Bush (Charlie); grandchildren: Jessica Apostle (Mike), Elizabeth Looten (Josh), Charlie Price, Ruth Price, Morgen Holt, Jeff Bess, Mehgan Holt, and Marra Holt; five great-grandchildren; sister June Wilson; brother Jerry Holt (Corine); brother-in-law Jim Banwart (Connie) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don's parents and brother Jim, preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1900 East Barataria on Friday November 8 at 2:00 pm. Private burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church's Eden Village Project, Springfield Council of Churches, or .
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -