Donald "Don" Wightman
Rogersville - Donald Lee Wightman, 77, of Rogersville, MO, passed away December 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born September 28, 1942, in Braymer, MO, the son of late Nell and Jerry Holyfield. He was the older brother of Janell Holyfield. Once Don married his best friend, Fran, on September 4, 1982 they never looked back. They lived a full life with family, friends, cars, horses, basketball games and cheering on the Chiefs. Fran was the center of Don's world. Don truly thought Fran was the most beautiful women in the world.
He graduated from Braymer High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Fargo, ND. After his discharge, he attended Southwest Missouri State. Don was the founding member and first President of the Southwest Missouri State Veteran's Club in 1969. The Veteran's Club started with 14 members and grew to over 150 members under Don's influence and leadership.
Don worked in the mobile home industry all his life and started his own mobile home sales lots in 1989 growing into 5 separate sales lots in the Springfield area. Don and Fran expanded their business to owning several mobile home parks.
Don was also an avid horse trader. He loved his America Quarter Horse Association friends and family. Don, Fran and Dakota had numerous adventures showing horses. Don won a Select Reserve AQHA World Title showing his gelding, Pub Crawl in Amarillo, Texas and PHBA World Title with a Palomino mare, Millies Tradition.
Jeremy Marzen introduced Don to his new hobby late in life of showing classic cars. His favorite car was a 1946 Ford Full Custom purple Lead Sled.
He is survived by his wife, Fran Wightman; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Putnam of Nixa, MO; and daughter, Tamara Putnam of Prairie Village, KS and niece, Dakota Watkins of Godley, TX ; and five grandsons, Zane Meeks, Reno, NV, Marcus Meeks and Dylan Meeks, Prairie Village, KS, JD Putnam and Lance Putnam, Nixa, MO and great nephew, Ryker Watkins, Godley, TX; one sister, Janelle Holyfield of Springfield, MO; two brother-in-laws, Bobby Watkins and Jerry Watkins and wife, Beverly of West Plains, MO.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, and Uncle Virgil Wightman and Aunt Georgia Wightman who raised him on a farm in Braymer, MO.
Visitation will be held 4:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 East Seminole, Springfield, MO.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rivermonte Cemetery.
Services to be officiated by Reverend Riley Hall, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, family requests a memorial contribution to be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
