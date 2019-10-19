Services
Donals Gene Payne

Donals Gene Payne Obituary
Donals Gene Payne

Springfield - On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Donald G. Payne of Springfield, MO passed away at age 74 from complications of COPD.

Don was born March 29, 1945 to Ervin C. & Ophelia (Epps) Payne. Don graduated from Central High School in 1963 and then enlisted in the Navy. He served his country for 20 years retiring as an Aviation Machinist's mate Chief Petty Officer. After his Navy career he worked various jobs. While working for Yellow Cab he met Marcella Langston, and they were married in 1993. Don fully retired in 2000 and spent many days listening to music on the sun porch of his home. He was a lover of music and would always play something for his visitors, often sending them home with a copy on CD.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, sister, and mother in law.

Don is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marcella Payne of the home, daughters Angela Bond, Portland, OR, Susan Murray (Ted), Chuluota, FL, Dana Mellenbruch (Clint), Stockton, MO, Buffey Bolin (Chad), Highlandville, MO, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a lifelong friend Dan Conklin, other relatives and friends, and a special puppy, Mitzi who he loved dearly.

Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
