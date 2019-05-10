|
|
Donna G. Gorden-Auld
Springfield - Donna G. Gorden-Auld passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Springfield, MO following a sudden illness. Born Donna Grace Swart on September 13, 1947 in Manhattan, KS, to Donald L. and Ardis M. (Stewart) Swart, she grew up in White City, KS. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at Kansas State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. Following graduation she married Gary E. Gorden in Seoul, South Korea, where they lived for a year before moving to Independence, MO and then Iola, KS. She had lived in Springfield since 1983, where she was a member at Schweitzer and Campbell United Methodist churches, worked as an Ameriprise financial advisor, and married Glenn A. Auld on February 19, 1999.
She was surrounded in passing by her loving husband and 13 children and grandchildren by birth and marriage, who survive her: Shawn Gorden and Roxanne Ayotte of Washington, MO; Kyle Gorden and George Price of Chicago, IL; Jennifer, Nathan, and Dane Howe and Sherri, Ted, Kyplee, Kailynn, and Treyanne Jacobson of Eskridge, KS; and Autumn and Dillon Wines of Central, SC; as well as sister and nephews Sharon Payne Jenatscheck and Jim Payne of Springfield, and John Payne of France. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her step-father Vernon Rose. Her generosity continues in death with gifts of life and sight to organ recipients. Memorial service at Campbell United Methodist, 5pm on Sunday, May 12; memorial contributions encouraged to Campbell UMC or Best Friends Animal Society.
Published in the News-Leader on May 10, 2019