Donna Grace McTeer
Springfield - Donna Grace McTeer, 81, Springfield passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Springfield. She was born in Hazel Park, Michigan on August 26, 1938 to Wright McTeer and Mary Josephine (Grabill) McTeer.
After the family moved to a farm near Eagleville, MO, Donna graduated from North Harrison High School and attended business college in St. Joseph, MO. She retired in Springfield, MO after 36.5 years with Farm Credit Services as an Administrative Secretary. She has been a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Springfield since August 1989. She enjoyed volunteering at St. John's Hospital and being part of the Senior Choir at Schweitzer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her only brother, Richard McTeer.
Donna's wishes were for no services to be held due to COVID-19. Private burial will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
.
Memorials may be given to Schweitzer UMC Missions, 2747 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65804 or the Salvation Army.