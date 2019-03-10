|
|
Donna Jean (Woodfill) Welch
Republic - Donna Jean (Woodfill) Welch, 81, of Republic Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Sonshine Manor in Republic. She was born July 13, 1937, the youngest daughter of Jack and Mary Woodfill. On April 18, 1958 she married Ronald (Ron) Welch, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter Kerry Welch of Republic, Mo., her son Stanley Welch of Billings, Mo., her sister Patsy Trogdon (Jack), nieces and nephews, Debbie McMurtrey (Alan), Terry Mooneyham, Jerry Trogdon, Connie Brashear, Cinda Brashear, Chuck Brashear, cousins and other relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Mary Woodfill, her sister Jackie Brashear (Ron), nephews Craig Brashear and Joe Trogdon.
Donna was a 1955 graduate of Republic High School, graduate of Draughn Business College and attended SMSU until her mother needed her as a caregiver. She was proud of the many music awards achieved in school. She was known for never meeting a stranger, which led her to making many lasting friendships during her working years in banking, as a kindergarten teacher, and Real Estate Broker/Agent. She was always thankful for her very BFF Anne (Land) Johnson, that had stayed close from their meeting on the first day of school as she entered the first grade until the end. The family wishes to thank everyone at 3 Rivers Hospice for the love & kindness shown to Donna during the past months. Donna was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Visitation for Donna will be Monday, March 11, at 1:00 P.M. with the service following at 2:00 P.M. in Meadors Funeral Home in Republic, Missouri. Burial will be at Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019