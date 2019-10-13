|
Donna Lou Garton
Lowell, AR - Donna Lou Garton, 81, of Lowell, Arkansas, passed peacefully September 26, 2019. She was born June 12, 1938 in Greene County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Porter Rambo. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Congregation of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall and she was a homemaker. Donna graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1956 from Republic High school. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Rambo.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Glen Garton of the home; daughter, Lorena Wood and her husband Paul of Rogers, Arkansas; grandson, Austin Wood of Fayetteville, Arkansas; nephew, Brian Rambo and his wife Cindy of Brookline, Missouri; niece, Marlean Rambo of Brookline, Missouri and Jennifer Knakmuhs of Independence, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., October 19, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pleasant Grove congregation, 1818 S. 13th Street Rogers, Arkansas 72758. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home 3926 Willowood Avenue Springdale, Arkansas 72762.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019