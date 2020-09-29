1/1
Donna Rae Marie Giger
Donna Rae Marie Giger

Springfield - Donna Rae Marie Giger, age 73, passed away on September 20, 2020, following a short battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Donna was an active and beloved member of the Missouri Council of the Blind as well as the local Springfield Service Club of the Blind affiliate. In past years, she was also involved with the Lion's Club and the Joplin Service Club of the Blind. Over the past 40 years she has served in many roles within the blind community alongside with her husband Leo, who preceded her in death in 2012. It was this passion to help others that led her to receive numerous awards over the years for her service to the blind community. She grew up in Joplin, Missouri and as a McAuley High School alumna, enjoyed attending several class reunions in recent years.

Donna is survived by her stepdaughter Kim Giger of Kansas City, MO; her daughter Denise Nance (Wes) of Gladstone, MO; grandchildren Taylor Giger and Nathan Nance; brother Jim Dicharry (Bunny) of Neosho, MO; sister Cindy Logsdon (Wayne) of Joplin, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Giger, stepson Ray Giger, brother Don Dicharry Jr, father Don Dicharry Sr and mother Rae (Bourgeois) Dicharry.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Arrangements by Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Missouri Council of the Blind.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
