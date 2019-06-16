|
Donna Sue Hill
Nixa - 4/17/44 - 6/6/19
Donna Sue Hill (Presley), age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in her home in Nixa, Missouri.
Donna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Beautiful inside and out, she was a warm and friendly soul who never met a stranger. From a young age, she enjoyed caring for others. Putting the needs of others before her own came naturally to her. That's what made her career as a CNA so gratifying. She blessed the lives of so many. Even in death, she continues to benefit others through donating her body to science.
Donna was born on 4/17/44 in Crocker, Missouri to Wilburn and Opal Presley (Barlow). Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 50 years, William "Bill" Hill, her brothers Charles "Charlie" and Robert "Bob" and wife Katy, and sister Wanda and husband John McClendon.
Donna is survived by her loving daughter, Mischa Kurzava (Hill), and husband Benjamin of Nixa, Missouri, granddaughters Naya and Madison Kurzava, sister-in-law, Barbara (Charles) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Though our hearts break for our loss, we celebrate her life and the beautiful, loving woman she was. We take comfort in knowing she is free from pain, reunited with loved ones, and in eternal bliss in the presence of the Lord.
Honoring her wishes, at her request, no services will be held. If desired, a charitable donation may be made to United Tissue Network or .
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019