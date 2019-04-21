|
Donnie Gene Eutsler
Clever - Donnie Gene Eutsler, age 71, of Clever, Mo., was born on July 3, 1947 in Galena, Mo., and went to his eternal home, on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Donnie worked at Dayco for a number of years and later owned and operated Eutsler Construction, until a heart attack forced him to retire in 2002. He proudly served as Assistant Fire Chief with the Clever Fire Department, for a number of years. As a member of Clever First Baptist Church, Donnie served on a number of committees and ministries. He was deeply honored to be asked to sing solos at a number of local churches. He was never happier than when he was around little ones and was known as a baby whisperer.
Donnie loved God, his church, his community and most of all his family. Donnie was united in marriage to Donna Wilson in 1967, who preceded him in death in 2001. Donnie and Donna had two daughters, Deonna and Shonna Ann who he loved so much and was tremendously proud of.
In 2003, Donnie met his "Sunshine," Linda Peterson and they were married in 2004. Together they spent the next few years enjoying life together. In 2008, Donnie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and their lives were changed forever. They were blessed to have a few more years before the dementia overcame his ability to do those things he loved so much.
In addition to his first wife, Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruby; an infant sister, Margaret; and his oldest brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Deonna Evans and Shonna Ann Peterson (Ed); four brothers, Raymond, Robert, Roy, and David; a sister, Carol Schwartz; four grandchildren, Richard, Joleah, Dawn, and Landon; and six great grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous other family members and friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Good Shepherd Hospice, with special thanks to Tracy, Denise, Cheryl, and Julie. "You not only provided loving care to Donnie, you cared for us all, and you are now part of our family."
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Clever First Baptist Church, with Pastor Brian Jump officiating. Burial will follow the service, with Fireman Honors, in Wright Cemetery, Clever. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019