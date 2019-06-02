Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church,
12206 N. Stark St.
Kansas City,, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Providence Baptist Church,
12206 N. Stark St.
Kansas City,, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorene Ketron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorene Ketron


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorene Ketron Obituary
Dorene Ketron

Springfield - Dorene Ketron passed away on May 8, 2019 in Springfield, MO.

Dorene was born July 1, 1929 to John and Bessie May (Peters) Ivy in Platte County, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ketron; twin sister, Maxine McClain; brothers William Ivy and Howard Ivy; and two of her five children, Sharon Davenport and Ronald Ketron.

She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Deatz (George), Springfield, MO, Bonnie Newman, Avila, MO, and Kathy Covey, Harrisonville, MO; eight grandchildren, Jason Mortimer (Jennifer), Courtney Ketron (Cara), Jake Ketron, Karissa Koelling (Aaron), Taylor Cline (Luke), Chase Newman, Chance Newman and Kenda Flannery (Zach); 18 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Dorene and her husband owned and operated the Salina Auto Auction for many years and she later worked in the auto auction business in Oklahoma City and Springfield, MO.

A visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 12206 N. Stark St., Kansas City, MO on June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm.

Arrangements made through Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield, MO 417-862-4433. www.HHLohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now