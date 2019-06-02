|
|
Dorene Ketron
Springfield - Dorene Ketron passed away on May 8, 2019 in Springfield, MO.
Dorene was born July 1, 1929 to John and Bessie May (Peters) Ivy in Platte County, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ketron; twin sister, Maxine McClain; brothers William Ivy and Howard Ivy; and two of her five children, Sharon Davenport and Ronald Ketron.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Deatz (George), Springfield, MO, Bonnie Newman, Avila, MO, and Kathy Covey, Harrisonville, MO; eight grandchildren, Jason Mortimer (Jennifer), Courtney Ketron (Cara), Jake Ketron, Karissa Koelling (Aaron), Taylor Cline (Luke), Chase Newman, Chance Newman and Kenda Flannery (Zach); 18 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Dorene and her husband owned and operated the Salina Auto Auction for many years and she later worked in the auto auction business in Oklahoma City and Springfield, MO.
A visitation will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 12206 N. Stark St., Kansas City, MO on June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm.
Arrangements made through Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield, MO 417-862-4433. www.HHLohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019