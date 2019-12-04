|
|
Doris A. Sellers
Flower Mound, Texas - Doris A. Sellers (Chilton)
Doris Sellers, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. She was 90 years of age. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Shelly Eugene, known as Gene, her brothers, Leon, Ray, and Dean, and a sister Maude Smith. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shelly (Jerri) of Flower Mound, Texas and Greg of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Chase, Caitlin and William, three nieces, and seven nephews.
Doris, born March 7, 1929 in Shannon County, Missouri, daughter of the late Ray and Mary Chilton, spent her adult life in Nixa, Missouri. She was a long term employee of the Nixa School District, acting as their first Food Service Director prior to her retirement in 1997. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nixa and active in the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. She is remembered by her sons as homemaker, den mother, and sports cheerleader.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Doris's home in Nixa from 5 - 7 pm the evening of Friday December 13. A private ceremony will take place December 14. Memorial donations may be made to The , The American Cancer Foundation, or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Online condolences may be made to www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019