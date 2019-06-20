|
Doris Ann Schorp
Springfield - Doris Ann Schorp, 89, passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 in The Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton, and a granddaughter, Meagan Murdaugh. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Schorp, Dianne (Steve) Murdaugh, and Lynn (Paul) Wunderlich; grandchildren Andy (Portland) Murdaugh, Holly (Tim) Ferrell, Heidi (Joel) Champ, Ted (Katy) Wunderlich and Emily Wunderlich; great-grandchildren Maya, Magnolia, Cian, Ronan, Isabelle, Isaiah, Evelyn, Thomas, Charlotte, and Sam; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday June 20, 2019 in Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home 500 E. Walnut Street Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be at 12 noon Friday June 21, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Phillip Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery Republic, MO.
For complete obituary and to leave permanent online condolences, stories and photos go to www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 20, 2019