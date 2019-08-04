|
Doris Burnett
Springfield - Doris G. Burnett, 94, passed away July 24, 2019. Doris was born March 4, 1925 in Springfield, MO to Atha and George Tiller. Doris graduated from Springfield H.S. In 1942, then majored in Sociology at Drury College where she met Joe. They were married in June 1946, and celebrated their 70th anniversary, still dancing, before Joe passed away 6 months later. Doris and Joe retired in 1984 to Fairfield Bay, AR, where they enjoyed many friends and activities.
They returned to Springfield in 2005, made new friends, and enjoyed bridge, Joker and other card games. Doris was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She is survived by daughters Julie Spivey (Dennis) of Arvada, CO, Patricia McKee (Michael) of Nixa, MO, and Debra Kumm (Bryan) of Astoria, OR. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Jeff Spivey of Frederick, CO, Jaime Benson of Yukon, OK, and Sara Brox of Yukon, OK, and 3 great grandchildren, Jayden, Emma, and Jakob. She was predeceased by Joseph, and grandson David Spivey.
Memorial services will be at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home on Monday, August 5th, with visitation at 11:00 with service beginning at 1:00pm. Internment will be at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to "Safe to Sleep" in c/o Council of Churches.
Care has been entrusted with Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019