|
|
Doris Hollis Gaulding
Bakersfield, CA - 8/19/29 to 3/24/19
Doris Hollis Gaulding, passed away on March 24 in Bakersfield, California after a long illness. Doris was born in Dallas County, Missouri and raised by her parents Ray and Zella Hollis. Doris grew up on a farm in Dallas County, Missouri and moved to California shortly after high school. She attended Mt. Olive Elementary School and Graduated from Springfield Central High School in 1947. The passing of our dear sister, mother, grandmother and aunt leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She married George Gaulding in 1951 and had one daughter Jana and one grandson Grady. Doris was a kind and generous lady and giving of her time and monies to those less fortunate than herself. She was an avid reader and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bakersfield, California. She enjoyed traveling and visited many different parts of the world. Her parents, husband, daughter and sister Georgia and brother Don, and niece Martha proceeded her in death. She is survived by her grandson Grady, Sisters, Geraldine, Rachel and Ruby. Nieces, Donna Freelove, Dr. Cindy Hollis Keene, Dianne Hollis, Georgianna Gleason and Carly Gifford; Nephews: Bob, Joe, Chris and Matt Hollis, Joe Gleason, Ray and Sean Sands, Dennis Drumright, Kevin and Allan Gifford as well as other grand nieces and nephews.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019