Springfield - Doris J. (Cloud) Broxterman, 87, Springfield, MO died September 6, 2020. She was born September 21, 1932 to the late Kenneth D. and Ruth I. (Ely) Cloud. Doris graduated from Billings High School in 1950, then she graduated from Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State University) with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1953. She received her Master of Science degree in home economics from the University of Minnesota in 1955. Doris was a member of the home economics faculty at Southwest Missouri State from 1955 to 1962. From 1963 to 1972 she taught home economics at Lompoc Unified School District in Lompoc, CA. She was a member of Kappa Omicron Phi and a member of HEIH. On August 6, 1958 she married Frank Broxterman. Frank died December 23, 2006. Doris was a member of King's Way United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald L. Cloud and sister-in- law Carolyn Cloud. Doris is survived by, Dorann (Allen) Jones of Lake Jackson, TX, Ken Cloud of Billings, MO, Rick (Kathy) Cloud of Gravette, AR, and Micky (Debbie) Cloud of Ruston, LA. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mildred Broxterman, Barbara (Broxterman) Heiman, Marilyn Broxterman, Robert Broxterman, Millie (Broxterman) and Bob Bair, Peggy (Broxterman) and Tony Cummings, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the Care Staff of the Fremont Senior Living and the staff of Intrepid Hospice for their exemplary care. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity or service organization. A Graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Billings, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.meadorsfuneralhome.com




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
