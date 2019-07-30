|
Doris "Glen" Jackson
Springfield - Doris "Glen" Jackson, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of July 27, 2019 after battling an invasive and heinous enemy known as Cancer, which continues to plague our society by robbing us of our loved ones too soon.
For the family, friends, acquaintances and people who knew or met Glen, there was always a comment made about his beautiful head of hair, which most men envied expressing how criminal it was for him to be that fortunate, as they touched their own heads where hair once grew. He was blessed in keeping that beautiful hair to the very end.
Dad was known by his family to be the patient one, kind and gentle-spoken. He was blessed with a sense of wit and humor and a laugh which was contagious. He was a great listener and valued advisor to family and friends, possessing a broad and credible knowledge about many subjects, which he was happy to share.
Dad was passionate about sports, especially softball and baseball. He excelled in fastpitch during his younger years as a star pitcher, utilizing his wicked rise-ball in recording massive strikeout totals and no-hitter games. He took great joy and pride in passing his passion for ball to his youngest granddaughter, serving as a mentor and teacher and #1 fan. Glen loved the New York Yankees. Having received a tryout invitation in younger days, he was an avid fan, amassing a "shrine" of memorabilia displayed in his home.
Glen was a proud Veteran of the United States Marines, serving in the Korean War between 1950-1953. Following his honorable discharge, he married Carol Jean Aurentz Jackson. They shared four children together. Glen worked at Fasco Industries from 1964-1987, later joining Wells Fargo-Loomis Armored Services working there for 14 years.
Being far too active to retire, he took on a position with Cox Health Systems as one of their beloved shuttle drivers for 6 years before officially retiring.
Glen is survived by his loyal and supportive wife, Carol. They married on August 15, 1964 and it would have been 55 years this August. He is also survived by four of his children; Paula and son-in-law, Todd, Carla and son-in-law, Bob, Jim and daughter-in-law, Mary and his youngest son, Jeff. His grandchildren include Brooklyn, Colby, Robert, Steven, Brianne, Jordan and Chelsey along with several great-grandchildren. Glen is also survived by his only sister, Wanda Jackson of Springfield as by other family and many friends.
Dad will be missed every day of our lives and never forgotten, as he imprinted on everyone he loved and cared about. Peace and love to you dad, until we meet again.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 30, 2019