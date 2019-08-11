|
|
Doris Jean Fleming
Springfield, Mo. - Doris Jean Fleming 93, Springfield, Mo. passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on August 17, 1925, in Springfield, Mo. to Roy Clifford and Alice (Martin) England. She was a homemaker and a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, collecting humming birds and owls. She loved house plants and her outdoor flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Edwin Fleming, and a brother, Joe England. She is survived by her two daughters: Linda Ryan and her husband, Wayne, and Ronda Young and her husband, Jerry, two sons: J.R. Fleming and his wife, Deana, and Rex Fleming and his wife, Denise, eight grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jared Proctor officiating. No set visitation is planned, friends may call at the funeral home after Noon on Sunday.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019