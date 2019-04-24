Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Maple Park Cemetery
300 W Grand St
Springfield, MO
Springfield - Doris L. Presley, age 89, Springfield passed away Monday, April 22nd, 2019 in her home.

Doris was born July 13, 1929 in Kansas City, MO to Fred Oscar and Martha Hornbeck. She retired as a L.P.N. from St. John's Hospital. After her retirement Doris volunteered at Dickerson Park Zoo. Doris enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time at Big Cedar. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially during Christmas and Thanksgiving. She was a member of South Haven Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Mary Waxler, Ron Smithson (Nancy- Ellen), Darryl Presley (Beth), Debbie Edwards, Robin Hillenburg, and Amy Hart; Twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Dickey;and a host of family and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; one son David Presley; two brothers, Roland and Jim Hornbeck; and one sister Ida Belle Campbell

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 12 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 12:30 pm in Maple Park Cemetery 300 W Grand St Springfield, Missouri 65807. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to the in care of Greenlawn South Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
