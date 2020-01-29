|
|
Doris Mae (Fry) Cox
Springfield - Doris Mae (Fry) Cox was born on June 9, 1931 in Mansfield, Missouri to Isaac W. (Ike) and Fern Marie Fry.
Doris was raised in Springfield, Missouri and attended Central High School.
She was an avid dancer, music lover and sports lover who enjoyed sharing jokes and stories with many of her life-long friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Joyce Scroggs. Doris is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Hayes) Rindt of Alma, KS, and Kayla Grosshart of Nixa, MO; son David Cox and spouse, Sherry of Independence, MO; two brothers; one sister; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and her best friend and constant companion Granville Henderson.
The family would also like to thank George Scroggs for his love, patience and help these past few years.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Schweitzer United Methodist Church with memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM in the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020