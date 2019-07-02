|
|
Doris Scott
Springfield - Doris Madeline Gregg Scott completed her 93-year journey home on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born on Friday, March 25, 1926 near Lone Jack, Missouri to Luther Lentillus Gregg Jr. and Flora Louise (Maness) Gregg. She was the baby sister of Louise and Len.
Doris came of age during World War II and worked on the assembly line at Remington Arms after she graduated from high school. Later she attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg where she obtained her elementary school teaching certificate. She enjoyed being a member of the Delta Zeta sorority while there as evidenced by her scrapbooks full of mementos of dances and events she attended.
A few years later during the Korean War, she returned to Remington for a second time. It was during this time that Doris met her husband of 66 years. She married Keith B. Scott on February 16, 1953. After living in Independence, Columbia, and Warrensburg, they returned to Keith's hometown of Springfield in 1969 and raised their two children.
Being a mother and grandmother was Doris' highest calling in life and she excelled in this role as she was much needed in it. Her good sense and compassion combined with an ability to step in and work selflessly to care for those in need set a permanent example for all of us who knew her. She will always be remembered for her loyalty and kindness.
She had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Chapel for Peace congregation of the Community of Christ church.
Doris enjoyed painting, and was always happy to try a new craft idea with her children and grandchildren. She also was ever ready to peruse the aisles of antique malls (and never left empty handed).
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her brother.
She is survived by her husband Keith, her son Jared Scott (Pam), her daughter Mary Scott Pratt (Randall), her grandchildren Elisabeth Pratt and Samuel Pratt. She is also survived by her loving caregiver Carolyn Applegate whose own good sense and compassion, combined with the ability to step in and work selflessly to care for Doris, led Doris to often say to her over the last five years, "You have given me my life back!"
The family gratefully thanks all her friends and caregivers who supported Doris during her illness over many years. She now is at peace, healed, and experiencing the next chapter of her eternal life. We love you Mom and look forward to when we are together again.
A visitation and funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Doris will be laid to rest in the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy K, Brighton, MO 65617. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 2, 2019