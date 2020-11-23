1/1
Doris "Jean" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Jean" Smith

Springfield, MO. - Doris "Jean" Smith, 87, Springfield, MO. went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on November 22, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Springfield, MO. to Albert and Alta (Carter) Smith. She loved her Lord and lived each day, serving him. She retired in 1997, after nearly 30 years of service at the Assemblies of God Headquarters. In her spare time, she loved to travel, but her greatest joy was her role in life as a sister, friend and Aunt.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and his wife: Lon and Eliza Jane Smith, her brother: John Smith and nephew, Steve Smith and her dog, Buff Ann Smith. She is survived by her two nieces: Kari Smith and Kim Brower and her husband, Tim, her great-nephews: Max and Sam Brower, and her sister-in-law: Goldie Smith.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved