Doris "Jean" SmithSpringfield, MO. - Doris "Jean" Smith, 87, Springfield, MO. went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on November 22, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Springfield, MO. to Albert and Alta (Carter) Smith. She loved her Lord and lived each day, serving him. She retired in 1997, after nearly 30 years of service at the Assemblies of God Headquarters. In her spare time, she loved to travel, but her greatest joy was her role in life as a sister, friend and Aunt.Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and his wife: Lon and Eliza Jane Smith, her brother: John Smith and nephew, Steve Smith and her dog, Buff Ann Smith. She is survived by her two nieces: Kari Smith and Kim Brower and her husband, Tim, her great-nephews: Max and Sam Brower, and her sister-in-law: Goldie Smith.Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before services.