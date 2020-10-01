Doris Smitherman



Halfway - Doris Smitherman age 94, of Halfway, Missouri, a long time resident of Springfield, MO., went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning September 27, 2020. She passed away at the Citizen's Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar, MO. Doris was born April 25, 1926 in Willow Springs, MO. to Elizabeth Jane and Fidella Gardner.



She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, husbands; Olavi Herbert Niemi, Walter V. Phillips, and Hallie E. Smitherman, her oldest son; Kenneth E. Niemi, five sisters, three step-sisters, three brothers, one step-brother, two brothers-in-law, one step-daughter and, one step-son.



She is survived by her son Leslie E. Niemi and wife Yoko (who was like a Daughter) Albuquerque, NM., daughter-in-law; Arleen Niemi Lexington, S.C., step-son; Larry Henderson, step-daughters, Bettie Hatcher and Twila Powers Springfield, Willa Phillips Buffalo, DeLoris Clark and husband Jim Bates City, brother; Hugh Jim Gardner and wife Matilda Denver, CO., eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, a special niece and Nurse; Stephany Perkins Springfield, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Doris Loved God and She Loved her Family. She was a Charter member of the Crossroads (now Legacy) Baptist Church in Buffalo, MO.



Known to many as the "Flower Lady" and "Card Lady." She loved nature, growing flowers and plants, woodworking, crafting, and had many other talents and hobbies. In later years, her passion was making and sending approximately 200 handmade inspirational cards with cover photos (which She had photographed on her travels) each month to family and friends nationwide. It was only one of her many unique ways, she reached out to touch and brighten the lives of hundreds of people to let them know that they had someone who cared. Her caring nature and desire to help, was also reflected in her profession as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She retired as an LPN from Mercy Villa Nursing Home in Springfield in 1981. She lived in Springfield many years, prior to moving to Halfway, MO. after retirement.



Doris was a Wonderful, Loving, Caring Mother, teacher, mentor, Wife, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister, Cousin, Aunt, neighbor and last but not certainly not least, "Friend." She will be greatly missed by all who knew and Loved her. May She rest in peace.



Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm. Friday 10/02/2020 at Leagacy Baptist Church 1935 S. Ash St. (old Hwy. 65), Buffalo, Mo. with Preacher Russell Adams officiating. Burial will follow the service with interment at Memorial Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Buffalo.









