|
|
Dorothy Ann Schaeffer
Sarasota, FL - Dorothy Ann Schaeffer, 85, passed away peacefully, June 16th, 2019, one day after her 64th wedding anniversary to her husband, Dr. Edward M. Schaeffer. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy grew up in Kirkwood, MO, a St. Louis, Missouri suburb, the oldest daughter of Lester and Marquerite Reinke. She earned an A.A. degree from William Woods College, Fulton, Missouri, and a B.A. in education from the University of Missouri. She taught elementary classes in Kirkwood in the very classrooms she attended as a child, and in schools in Jackson and Nashville, TN, and in Iowa City, Iowa. Never one to seek the limelight of personal attention, Dorothy was an ardent behind the scenes supporter and volunteer worker for The Red Cross, Multiple Sclerosis, The American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, American Foundation for the Blind, and other more local charitable and educational organizations. She was a devoted student of the Bible and completed many programed studies of such throughout her life. Her strong Christian faith was a calming influence to her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ed, daughter, Donna, both formerly of Springfield, MO now of Sarasota, FL. And by sons Steven E. (Teresa) and James P. Schaeffer (Tannatip) and their families all of Springfield; grandchildren Ashley, Kristina, Andrew, Brandon, Nile, Posh and great-grandchildren Joseph, Lillian, and Jesiah.
She was preceded in death by a younger sister, Sandra Shults, and son David who was killed while actively serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Africa during 1990.
Memorial Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Springfield at 4:30 pm Friday, August 9th, 2019.
Memorials can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 2645 Southern Hills Blvd., Springfield, or the very compassionate people at Tidewell Hospice, 3550 So. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239, or to a .
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019