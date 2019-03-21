|
Dorothy Belle Hagerman
Springfield, Mo. - DOROTHY BELLE THOMPSON HAGERMAN, born April 1, 1920, passed away March 16, 2019, at the Manor at Elfindale, Springfield, MO. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Hagerman. They were married 69 years. Dorothy leaves behind, two daughters: Marilyn Bell and Delma Jean Killingsworth, and two sons: Jerry Hagerman and spouse Sondra, Bill Hagerman and spouse, Catherine Patrice. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Mark Bell, Paula Rook and spouse Keith, Karen Bolda and spouse Greg, Thomas Killingsworth and spouse Laura, Derek Hagerman, Heather Hagerman and spouse Alex Fisher, Paul Hagerman and spouse Jennifer, Joe Hagerman and spouse Sabrina.
Dorothy leaves behind fifteen great grandchildren: Trey, Emily, Kaylee, and Zachary Daniel, Aria Bell, Kaitlyn, Ben, and Rosie Killingsworth, Travis McGuire, Jack, Will, Jillian, and Miles Hagerman, Levi and Indigo Fisher.
Dorothy was preceded in death by four sisters: Elsie Minks, Alta Stewart, Janie Parish, and Betty Stafford; and two brothers: Clarence and Carmen Thompson, and one great grandchild Nate Killingsworth. She is survived by sister-in law, Marcella Wickliffe.
Dorothy was a home-maker but also employed at: Lily-Tulip Corp. and Memphis Botanical Gardens.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and later, Second Baptist Church and Seminole Baptist Church.She was a member of Eastern Star and Retired Railroad Association of Frisco RR; she was an active officer in its square dance club.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn (North) Funeral Home, 3506 N. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65803, on Saturday March 23, 2019; Reception and visitation at 9:00 to be followed by the service at 10:00 followed by private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019