Dorothy Camilla Hurst



Greeneville - Dorothy Camilla Hurst, 94 years old, departed this life on August 6, 2020, to enter into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ. Mrs. Hurst had been living at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living facility in Greeneville, TN since 2018.



Camilla was born on June 21, 1926 in Midway, TN, the first of four children born to Charles and Ruth Kelton Solomon. Growing up in Mosheim, TN, Camilla graduated from Mosheim High School in 1944. She attended East Tennessee State College one semester, but then followed her dream of going to business school; while in school she was secretary to the superintendent of the Holston Methodist Home for Children, a job she loved. In 1946, Camilla married Stanley Hurst, and they became active in Hartman's Chapel E.U.B. Church, which her husband and her father had helped build. Living in Mosheim for the first 20 years of their marriage, Camilla and Stanley were blessed with three daughters, Betty, Nancy, and Linda. In the 1950s, Camilla worked in the office of Dr. Royal B. Spees, and Stanley began working for Kraft Foods. Stanley's work eventually took them to Garland, TX in 1968 and then to Springfield, MO in 1971, where they lived for 42 years. Camilla loved all those places and all those people. A faithful wife and mother, and a proud and doting grandmother, Camilla had a ready smile and enjoyed cooking and canning hundreds of quarts of their garden produce. Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Springfield was their church home for decades, and Camilla regularly volunteered in the church office, delighting the staff with homemade goodies every week. In her seventies, Camilla joined the Joy Pickers string band, playing a dulcimer that her husband had made for her, and only gave that up at age 87 when she and Stanley moved back to Greeneville. A very thoughtful person, Camilla even in her last weeks of life was making cards to send to others, continuing her decades long practice of remembering everyone's special occasion.



Camilla and Stanley were blessed with many years of marriage together, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on April 27, 2016.



Camilla was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, her daughter, Linda Hurst Locke, and her sister, Carolyn Baxter. She is survived by her brother Charles R. Solomon of Sevierville, TN, and her sister Jeanine Parks of Mosheim; by her daughter Betty (and Steve Davidowski) of Marshall, NC, her daughter Nancy (and Harold) Delaney of Albuquerque, NM, and her son-in-law Joe Reeves Locke, Jr., of Hermitage, TN; by grandchildren Benjamin Hurst (and Megan) Delaney of Boulder, CO, Sarah Kathleen (and Ty) Camp of Albuquerque, NM, and Jesse David (and Nicole) Delaney of Fayetteville, AR; and by great grandchildren Caleb and Stella Delaney, Jonah and James Camp, and Abram, Henry and Ellis Delaney.



Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville is handling arrangements.









