Dorothy Dennis
Ozark - Dorothy Dennis, age 79, of Ozark, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born May 7, 1940 in Friestatt, Missouri, the daughter of Freida and Edward Aufdembrink. Her father died before Dorothy was born.
Dorothy grew up at Purdy, Missouri, as the daughter of Freida and Emil Schad. She graduated from Purdy High School and attended Draughon's Business College. She was employed by Empire Bank from 1959 until retirement in 1997. She also was an Avon representative for 29 years, and member of the President's Club for top sales honors.
She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield and a member of the Hannah Circle and Precious Moments Clubs.
In 1960 she and Ralph Dennis were married.
Survivors include: Her husband, Ralph; a son Greg Dennis and Marion Dennis of the St. Louis area; a granddaughter, Kyndra Dennis; a grandson, Christopher Dennis; a great-grandson, Matthew Mancini; a sister, Naomi Eggerman of Lockwood; a brother, Alvin Schad of Monett; an aunt, Gladys Anna of Maryland; a sister-in-law, Betty Goetz of Springfield; nieces and nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a brother Adoph Schad and sisters-in-law, Jean Schad and Lila Schad; and other relatives.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield, with Pastor Jeffrey Sippy officiating. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Saturday before the service. Interment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Springfield Lutheran School or . All arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
