Dorothy Helen (Indermuehle) Luxton
Springfield - Dorothy Helen (Indermuehle) Luxton, 96, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home, with her family by her side, on May 20, 2020.
She was born to the late Fred and Artie Indermuehle, May 1, 1924, in Morgan, Missouri. She graduated from Morgan High School and later attended Draughon's Business College.
She married the late James Walter Luxton in March, 1946. She is survived by two children: Nancy Luxton, of Springfield; Randy (Mary) Luxton of Heath, Texas. She is also survived by two grandsons: Joshua (Ricki) and one great-grandson Graham Luxton, of Fairfax, Virginia; and Jacob Luxton, of West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; three sisters; Blanche (Clyde) Long, Thelma (Ray) Rader and Bess (Bill) Jackson; and three brothers; Leslie (Melva) Indermuehle, Carl (Etolia) Indermuehle, and Murrell (Bonnie) Indermuehle.
Dorothy was a loving mother and friend to many. She was a Charter Member of Glenstone Baptist Church and attended faithfully as her health permitted. She loved a good game of cards, fishing for crappie and always loved a good clean joke. Her love of family was evident in every circumstance.
A special thank you is extended to her long time neighbors, friends and caregivers Wally and Hazel Bukalski; Dr. Kelly Trygg and nurse Joelene for their compassionate care.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 at Greenlawn South from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A graveside service for the family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at White Chapel Gardens. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Victory Mission or Glenstone Baptist Missions.
Published in the News-Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020