Dorothy Imogene "Jean" Dake
Springfield - Dorothy Imogene "Jean" Dake, 98, of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020.
Jean was born in Brownwood, MO, on January 11, 1922 to Lyman L. Pritchett and Elsie Mae Pritchett. She attended Brownwood Primary School and graduated from Puxico High School, Puxico, MO, in 1940. She then attended Draughon's Business College in Paducah, KY until 1944. She worked in the Collectors Office in Stoddard County until she married her late husband of 34 years, Ray W. Dake and moved to Springfield, MO, where she raised their sons, Larry and Michael.
Survives include sons, Larry L. Dake, Sana Ana, CA and Michael D. Dake, Springfield; step-son, Joseph Dake, KC, MO; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65807 or Ozark's Literacy Council, 397 East Central St., Springfield, MO 65802.
For complete obituary and condolences, go to gormanscharpf.com
.