Dorothy J. Darden
Houston, Texas - Dorothy June -Dot-Darden passed away on February 11th, 2020, at the age of 89 in Houston, Texas. Dot was born in Dixon, Missouri on June 8th, 1930 to Thurman and Ina Deardeuff, and is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jim Darden. Two sisters will also greet her in heaven: Hazel Wilson and Pearl Burns, along with brother, Harlan Deardeuff.
Dot had a BS in nursing, serving in the Army Nurse Core, stationed in Tokyo, Japan. She later received a Masters in Education at Drury, and was employed as a special education teacher for forty years in both Missouri and Texas. She and husband, Jim, made their home in Houston, Texas. Beloved by many, she will be remembered for her great kindness, generosity, and courage.
Her family would like to thank her caregiver, Ms. Sabrina Polkey, for providing excellent care and plenty of laughter to Dot over the last five years.
Dot is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Dorraine Darden of Missouri, and her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tita Darden of Texas. Also, granddaughters, Candice Darden of California, Mattie Darden, California and Grace Darden, Arizona, along with grandson, Chris Darden, Texas. She is also survived by many other relatives who loved her dearly.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on, Wednesday, February, 19th, with a viewing at 1:00 to 2:00 pm, the funeral at 2:00 pm, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, Mo. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020