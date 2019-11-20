|
Dorothy Jean Branstetter
Lee's Summit - Dorothy Jean Broyles Branstetter, oldest child of Roy and Jessie Broyles was born in Hartville, MO, Feb. 24, 1926 and passed away
Her childhood and teen years were spent on the family farm. She attended Hartville High School. On April 20, 1946 she married Charles Everette Branstetter when he returned from the Air Force. Dorothy retired in 1986 after 25 years as a federal employee.
In 1990, after Everette's death, she moved to Elfindale Retirement Center. In Springfield, she joined St. John's Auxiliary as a "pink lady". She was a member of the First Methodist Church and a 50+ year member of the Eastern Star Lodge.
In 2010 she moved to Lee's Summit, MO. She continued her volunteer work at John Knox, where she lived. She loved to play bridge, garden and travel.
She is survived by her daughter Gale Mayfield and husband Fred of Lee's Summit, MO; her son Tway Branstetter and wife Carolyn of Lithia, FL; three grandchildren, Dr. Erik Branstetter and wife Annette of Medford WI, Kim Ortmeyer and husband Jeff of Lithia, FL and Dr. Shelly.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23 at noon at the Holman-Howe in Hartville, Missouri. Procession to Steele Memorial Cemetery will follow and Graveside Services at Steele Memorial Cemetery will be held at 1 P.M.
A memorial has been established to the and can be made through the Holman-Howe Funeral Home. P.O. Box 236, Hartville, Missouri 65667.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019