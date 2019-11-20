Services
Holman-Howe Hartville - Hartville
280 North Main
Hartville, MO 65667
417-741-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Holman-Howe Funeral Home
280 North Main
Hartville, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Steele Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Branstetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Branstetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Branstetter Obituary
Dorothy Jean Branstetter

Lee's Summit - Dorothy Jean Broyles Branstetter, oldest child of Roy and Jessie Broyles was born in Hartville, MO, Feb. 24, 1926 and passed away

Her childhood and teen years were spent on the family farm. She attended Hartville High School. On April 20, 1946 she married Charles Everette Branstetter when he returned from the Air Force. Dorothy retired in 1986 after 25 years as a federal employee.

In 1990, after Everette's death, she moved to Elfindale Retirement Center. In Springfield, she joined St. John's Auxiliary as a "pink lady". She was a member of the First Methodist Church and a 50+ year member of the Eastern Star Lodge.

In 2010 she moved to Lee's Summit, MO. She continued her volunteer work at John Knox, where she lived. She loved to play bridge, garden and travel.

She is survived by her daughter Gale Mayfield and husband Fred of Lee's Summit, MO; her son Tway Branstetter and wife Carolyn of Lithia, FL; three grandchildren, Dr. Erik Branstetter and wife Annette of Medford WI, Kim Ortmeyer and husband Jeff of Lithia, FL and Dr. Shelly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23 at noon at the Holman-Howe in Hartville, Missouri. Procession to Steele Memorial Cemetery will follow and Graveside Services at Steele Memorial Cemetery will be held at 1 P.M.

A memorial has been established to the and can be made through the Holman-Howe Funeral Home. P.O. Box 236, Hartville, Missouri 65667.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -